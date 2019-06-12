Mayor asks BBMP officials to ensure enforce plastic ban

To ensure a complete ban on use of plastic, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Tuesday directed officials to take action against shops still using plastic covers.

During a meeting with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the mayor said: "Even after banning the use of plastic in the city and conducting raids against the shops using it, many shops are still using plastic covers for packing purpose. Thus a drive against the plastic usage has been directed, and an action plan for this will be prepared soon," she said.

To control dengue cases, the mayor directed the BBMP officials to educate the public through audio announcements about the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the disease.

Earlier in the day, the mayor inspected the ongoing drainage work in Nayandahalli.

The Palike has taken up the drainage repair work through Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited at Nayandahalli Junction at the cost of Rs1.9 crore.

The mayor also directed the officials to complete the work by July 15.

She instructed the officials to ensure that no idols of Ganesha made of plaster of Paris (PoP) are used during the upcoming festival.