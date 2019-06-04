Mayor inspects TenderSURE work around Majestic area

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Monday inspected the ongoing TenderSURE work around the Majestic area.

After local residents complained that the slow pace of the work was causing them problems, the mayor warned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to complete the work soon.

The mayor started the inspection from Cottonpet Main Road, where the residents complained that the work began four months ago and there are no signs of completion anytime now. The shops along the road are shut since February, due to which the traders have lost their livelihood, the residents said.

They also complained that “despite filing many complaints before the officials about the civic problems, nothing has been done to solve it. If it rains, there is not enough space for the rainwater to flow due to the ongoing remodelling of drains. As a result, the rainwater is flowing into the shops and houses”.

The mayor, who interacted with residents, said: “If the police, water board and BBMP work together, the work can be completed soon. The officials from all the departments are directed to speed up the work,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gangambike blasted the officials during her inspection of the Dhanavanthri Road after she spotted debris piled up along several vacant sites.

The mayor warned that she would take action against the officials if they do not issue notices to the site owners for dumping waste on vacant land.