Mayor takes a bike ride to inspect west zone roads

Newly elected mayor Gautham Kumar went on a bike ride with BBMP officials to inspect the condition of the roads in the west zone on Sunday.

The mayor said the aim of the bike ride is to make BBMP engineers understand the troubles of riding on roads punctuated with potholes.

“I wanted every engineer to get a taste of the difficulty the citizens are facing,” he said. “This should motivate them to fill the potholes and provide good roads”.

Kumar began the inspection from the BBMP office at west zone (across from Mantri Mall) and asked the engineers to fix a service road he found in a terrible shape.

The mayor asked the joint commissioners, chief engineers and heads of departments of various BBMP zones to inspect the roads in their jurisdiction daily between 8 am and 10 am. He also asked them to remove fallen tree branches, garbage and other obstructions from the footpaths. Kumar asked officials to fill the potholes on the roads he inspected by Friday and clear all footpaths in the west zone.

Meanwhile, the BBMP commissioner has urged citizens to maintain cleanliness after the Ayudha Puja celebrations. Any failure by shopkeepers and citizens to remove fruit and other waste would invite heavy penalties, he warned.