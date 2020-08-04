Migrant workers donate blood

For years, they were termed “illegal Bangladeshi” migrants and hounded by officials and the land mafia alike. The migrant workers at Tubarahalli have now come together to collect 1,000 units of blood to fulfil the needs of a city grappling with an acute shortage of blood.

The workers from West Bengal, Bihar and other states, who live in shanties at Tubarahalli and other colonies in East Bengaluru, are taking part in a voluntary blood donation drive being conducted by Swaraj Abhiyan, an NGO. These workers have been pushed into a crisis since the start of the lockdown, said R Kaleem Ulla, of Swaraj Abhiyan.

“Half of them have left without getting their wages from employers. Most of those who have remained are yet to be paid and are struggling to make ends meet. They survived because of the timely help rendered by the NGOs,” Kaleem Ulla said.

Some residents have not been kind to them. In January, about 700 sheds were demolished illegally. The lockdown hit them hard with many walking to their states thousands of kilometres away. In April, volunteers were threatened against helping them.

“Through the blood donation, they are sending a message to the entire city. Life is beyond caste, culture, language and other artificial barriers,” he said.