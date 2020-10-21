NIA officials nab another accused in DJ Halli riots case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the DJ Halli riots case in East Bengaluru.

The arrested man has been identified as Syed Setu, an autorickshaw driver from Shampura in DJ Halli.

According to an NIA spokesperson, Setu was involved in arson and rioting at the DJ Halli police station on August 11.

Setu has been absconding since the incident and the central crime branch (CCB) sleuths of Bengaluru who were investigating the case had earlier made efforts to nab him. He was also one of the main accused who were responsible for torching the police station premises and the parked vehicles.

Setu was said to be a close associate of Muzzamil Pasha of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

According to officials, Setu had taken part in the protest on the instructions of Pasha and later torched the vehicles and attacked the policemen. Setu and others have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in station premises and in surrounding places along with the mobile phone video clippings. The police have also collected the tower location details of the accused persons involved in the case.

The NIA officials, after taking up the investigation of two cases on September 22, are on the lookout for the absconding accused persons based on the technical evidence.

Setu is being interrogated to get details of the other accused who are still at large. The NIA officials have also questioned him about his connection with Pasha and other SDPI members.

The NIA officials had earlier arrested Sayed Saddiq, 44, of KG Halli, who was a recovery agent of a private bank. The officials have also recorded the statements of many people present on the premises of DJ Halli and KG Halli police station and its surroundings, including two MLAs -- B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of the Chamarajpet constituency and Rizwan Arshad of the Shivajinagar constituency.

On September 24, they had conducted raids at around 30 places, including on SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) organization offices.