No camel slaughter during Bakrid, says DC

No camels can be slaughtered during Bakrid, the Muslim festival of sacrifice that falls on August 12 this year, the district administration declared on Wednesday. Illegal slaughter of other animals will not be allowed either.

“There is only one authorised slaughterhouse in the city where all animals are to be sacrificed,” K Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, said at a press conference on Wednesday and promised strict action against the violators.

The deputy commissioner recently met leaders of the Muslim community about arrangements for the festival in the city.

At the press conference, Srinivas also spoke about the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations. “As is the practice every year, the celebrations will be held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground. We expect about 15,000 people to participate in the ceremony. The rehearsal of cultural programmes will be held on August 9, 10, 12 and 13. Only visitors can park near the ground,” he added.