Not again! Heavy rains to pound city on October 12

More than a month after normal life returned to the city after the rains and flooding wreaked havoc, Bengaluru is bracing for heavy rains again in two days.

On Monday, the city received light to moderate rains, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted continuation of similar weather on Tuesday. Sounding an orange alert, the weather bureau said heavy downpour would pound the city on Wednesday.

“The city will continue to receive moderate rainfall on Tuesday. However, rains are expected to increase after Tuesday and hence, we have declared a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday,” a senior official from IMD said.

While many thought the southwest monsoon has withdrawn, weather officials said it is not the case. “If we are to consider the Uttara Kashi belt, southwestern monsoon has withdrawn partially on the eastern side. However, that is not the case on the western side and hence, Karnataka will continue to receive rain for the next few days,” the official said.

On Monday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Centigrade and a minimum of 20.8 degrees Centigrade. Bengaluru’s meteorological centre said the city received 1.2 mm of rains on Sunday. The city received 23 mm rains since the beginning of October, a month in which it received 82 mm on average.

IMD expects the rains to recede by October 21, following which a complete withdrawal of monsoons is expected.

BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive

After a short break, the BBMP on Monday resumed clearing rajakaluve encroachments in Mahadevapura and KR Puram divisions.

During the exercise, cover slabs of rajakaluves were removed in R Narayanapura and Sheelavanthakere of Whitefield. A compound wall and four sheds were also razed. An anti-encroachment drive was also conducted in Kasavanahalli (Valliyamma Layout) and Basavanapura in KR Puram.

Last month, the state government had released Rs 350 crore to build concrete walls around stormwater drains by pulling down encroachments.

Minister R Ashoka said the government will show no leniency in clearing encroachments. “Because of 150 to 200 encroachers, the city is flooded and hundreds of residents are suffering. There is no question of stopping the demolition drive. A survey is also being re-conducted as a part of this exercise,” he said.