ORR metro: FIR opened after seven trees axed illegally

The Forest Department has registered a case against the illegal felling of seven trees identified to be removed for the 19.75-km metro line along the Outer Ring Road.

Over the last week, tree officers from the BBMP and the Forest Department’s Bengaluru Urban division have issued separate orders permitting the removal of 1,248 trees for the ORR line under Phase 2A.

Along with the permission granted on November 26 to clear 789 trees, the total number of trees affected by the project has now gone up to 2,037.

The seven trees were among the 256 trees whose removal was sought by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the metro line. Following the public notice, the tree expert committee (TEC) inspected the Phase 2A line between August 30 and November 2.

During the inspection of the stretch between the Central Silk Board Junction and Kodibeesanahalli, the committee found that royal palm and silver oak trees, from tree number 195 to 201, were missing from the spot.

“Seven trees were not found at the time of field inspection. On enquiry with the forest authorities of the KR Puram range, it was informed that the trees have already been felled and a case has been registered,” the TEC stated.

Sources said the case was registered about three months ago and the deputy conservator of forests (Bengaluru Urban) has sought details of the incident.

Officials have, however, remained tight-lipped about the culprits. In the past, the BMRCL has been accused of flouting rules while felling trees. “All those details will emerge once the report is submitted,” an official told DH.

In the BBMP, an official said they would place the TEC’s observation on the missing trees before the court. “As per the orders, we have to submit the details to the high court. Let the court decide on ordering a probe,” the official said.

‘12 trees included bypassing public notice’

As many as 12 trees, which were not part of the public notice, were included on the list for clearance after the TEC observed that the trees will be affected by the project. This has prompted activists to urge the authorities to withdraw the order for clearing the 222 trees for constructing Phase 2A metro stations.

Officials were not sure how the trees were included later. “When asked, BMRCL officials said they didn’t include the eucalyptus trees. That explanation was unacceptable. Hence, these trees were inspected and enumerated,” a source said.

In his order, the Bengaluru Urban DCF, who is the tree officer, noted that permission to clear the 12 trees, either through removal or translocation, was denied for 12 trees.

However, activist Rajani Santosh of GrowthWatch, a voluntary organisation, said the TEC’s decision to include the 12 trees renders the public notice defective. “It violates the high court direction that in case of defective public notices, the tree officer will have to follow the entire procedure from the stage of the publication of notices,” she said.

She said the lateral entry as well as the seven missing trees show the flaws in the procedure. “We are merely asking the authorities to stick to the high court’s directions,” she added.

