To mark World Diabetes Day, Manipal Hospitals in association with DH and Prajavani has organised a panel discussion on bariatric surgery at 4 pm on Thursday.
The discussion — titled ‘Reshape Your Life’ — features a panel discussion on bariatric surgery and its benefits on obese diabetic individuals’.
As obesity is not only a weight control issue, but also a cause of diabetes, expert doctors will discuss the impact of metabolic (bariatric) surgery and how weight loss can treat Type 2 diabetes.
Consultant endocrinologists Dr Sharada A and Dr Priya Chinnappa along with bariatric consultant and advanced laparoscopic surgeon Dr G Moinoddin will be part of the discussion.
