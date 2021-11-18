Panel discussion on bariatric surgery

Panel discussion on bariatric surgery

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 03:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

To mark World Diabetes Day, Manipal Hospitals in association with DH and Prajavani has organised a panel discussion on bariatric surgery at 4 pm on Thursday.

The discussion — titled ‘Reshape Your Life’ — features a panel discussion on bariatric surgery and its benefits on obese diabetic individuals’.

As obesity is not only a weight control issue, but also a cause of diabetes, expert doctors will discuss the impact of metabolic (bariatric) surgery and how weight loss can treat Type 2 diabetes.

Consultant endocrinologists Dr Sharada A and Dr Priya Chinnappa along with bariatric consultant and advanced laparoscopic surgeon Dr G Moinoddin will be part of the discussion.

