People will face arrest if found violating lockdown rules, warns Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

Bengaluru police is gearing up to strictly enforce the lockdown clamped in the state to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The state government has imposed a two-week lockdown from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant has imposed Section 144 across the city, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people.

Addressing a press meet on Saturday, Pant said the government has imposed the lockdown for the safety of all citizens.

Warning people about coming out of their houses without a valid reason, he said: “Everyone must follow the orders without fail. Those found violating the lockdown instructions will have their vehicles seized. They will be arrested on the spot.”

Read | Bengaluru markets see heavy rush as people panic buy ahead of lockdown

“We hope you will cooperate with the police. People have to understand the seriousness of the situation and stay home,” Pant added. “During the Janatha curfew, excuses were entertained. But from Monday, it will be different.”

Only movement by walk is permitted for those who want to buy essentials items from the neighbourhood stores and parcels from hotels and restaurants, he added.

Those who want to get vaccinated can commute, but it will be verified by the police, Pant said.

On Saturday, Pant went on rounds to review the lockdown measures in the city. He checked vehicles and asked motorists reasons for being on the road. He visited KR Market and the surrounding areas.

Motorists made to sit on flyover

North-East division police on Saturday evening stopped motorists on the Veer Savarkar flyover in Yelahanka New Town and seized a few vehicles. They made the motorists sit on the flyover while detailing the rules of the lockdown from Monday.