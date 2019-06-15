Petition in HC seeks CBI investigation into IMA scam

Mohammed Sirajuddin, a Chitradurga resident, has approached the high court seeking directions for a CBI investigation into the alleged fraud by the IMA group.

The petitioner stated that he had invested Rs 10 lakh with the group under a monthly income plan and was also issued an I Monetary Advisory Investment Agreement.

He invested the amount based on the belief that the firm also had several companies as part of the IMA group of companies, which include IMA Jewellers, IMA Gold, IMA Advisory Private Limited among various others.

On June 12, he came to know that the company’s Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan was absconding and his whereabouts were not known. He also tried to contact him. But there was no response, the petitioner said.

The petitioner then came to Bengaluru on June 13 and lodged a complaint with the Commercial Street police for the offences of cheating and fraud. He also came to know that the office of the assistant commissioner, Bengaluru North sub-division had issued a public notice on November 16, 2018, stating that the IMA and its group of companies are collecting money from the public and diverting the funds to its directors.

The petitioner also added that as several IPS officers, police officials and ministers of the government are protecting the firm’s managing director, the petitioner may not be able to get any justice.

Therefore, the central agencies need to investigate the fraud as the MD of the group may have left the country.