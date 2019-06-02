Play to bring alive lives of Roerich and Devika

'Roerich Devika, Banna Mechchidavaru', a play which chronicles the lives of Svetaslov Roerich, a Russian painter, and Indian actress Devika Rani, will be staged on Sunday at Rangashankara.

Svetaslov Roerich, a Russian national, made India his home and was a painter of international repute. Devika Rani, his spouse, was referred to as the First Lady of Indian cinema.

After travelling widely across the world, Devika Rani and Roerich finally settled down close to Bengaluru and breathed their last in the picturesque Tataguni estate they bought together in Kanakapura.

As there is hardly any information available on their lives, the play written by Nataraja Thalaghattapura and directed by Mangala N seeks to reconstruct the life and times of these two legends.

Though Roerich and Devika lived under the same roof, the couple pursued various interests without sacrificing their individuality.

The play, a Sanchari Theatre production, aims to provide theatre-goers with a rare glimpse into the lives of these two creative individuals, who enriched the world of art and cinema.