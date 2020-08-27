Police complaint against Chandan Shetty over 'Kolumande' video

Troubles do not seem to end for rapper-music composer Chandan Shetty ever since his remixed version of Kannada folk song 'Kolumande' released on YouTube four days ago.

Uploaded to YouTube around 4 pm on August 22, the song became controversial only after three days when many users, especially the devotees of Malai Mahadeshwara, objected to its choreography. Although Shetty apologised and got the song removed from YouTube, a man has still filed a police complaint, accusing him of "hurting" the Hindu culture and beliefs.

Cubbon Park police have filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) following the complaint by Tejas A, who's said to be associated with a pro-Hindu group.

'Kolumande' is a Kannada folk song on Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy. Shetty remixed it in rap style in order to popularise it among youths. The song has been produced by Ananda Audio, which was also named in the complaint.

Tejas claimed that the song portrays Shivasharane Shankamma and Neelaiah in a "bad light". The woman who played Shankamma on-screen wore skimpy clothes, he said and asked the police to take action.

Speaking to reporters, Tejas said he decided to file the complaint as the video was still available on other music apps, and iterated that he had "nothing personal" against Shetty.

After learning about the police complaint, Shetty requested Tejas through the media to withdraw the complaint as he had made sure it was removed from YouTube. The rights of the video are with Anand Audio, he added.

A Cubbon Park police officer who's part of the investigation said they would take legal opinion and the court's permission before registering an FIR. If the court denies the permission, the complaint will be treated as an NCR and action will be taken accordingly, he added.