Prez medal to KSRTC staffer who saved 8 lives

M Srinivas, an assistant craftsman from the KSRTC's regional workshop in the city, has received the President's Medal for his selfless acts and bravery.

The KSRTC employee received the award from Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, the transport corporation said in a statement.

Srinivas joined the Home Guards in 1996 and served as a senior platoon commander in the Bengaluru North district. The government recognised his bravery in rescuing eight passengers during an accident in 2005, providing relief to the flood-affected people in North Karnataka in 2009 and lauded his other services to ensure law and order. In 2013, Srinivas received the Chief Minister's Award.