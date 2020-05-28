Rainwater harvesting made mandatory on BCU campus

The Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has made rainwater harvesting mandatory on its campus to store up nearly five lakh litres of rainwater.

At the varsity’s review meeting on Wednesday, state higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed the authorities to take steps to store the rainwater and ensure its utilisation.

“There are also plans to set up a 125 KV solar plant on the campus and increase its green cover, encouraging students to study with a clear mind in a natural environment,” he said.

World-class campus

Narayan said the government will spend Rs 150 crore to transform the campus into a world-class facility. “We will soon give administrative approval for taking up works,” the minister added.

Among the plans is to build an educational and sports complex in the 31-acre campus. In the first phase, the government will set aside Rs 100 crore for educational buildings and to restore historical structures on the campus.

“In the second phase, Rs 50 crore will be released for the construction of the sports facility,” he said.