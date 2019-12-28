Rehab centre for rare eye diseases

In a bid to help better the functional abilities of children with untreatable eye diseases, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre was inaugurated at Narayana Nethralaya on Friday.

Doctors said about three lakh children in India suffer from eye diseases. These children need visual rehabilitation, a process of improving functional ability.

K Bhujang Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Narayana Nethralaya, said: “Thousands of children with the so-called ‘untreatable’ eye diseases need special care. We have succeeded in improving the visual function boosting the quality of life in most of such cases.”