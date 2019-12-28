Rehab centre for rare eye diseases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 28 2019, 01:31am ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2019, 01:41am ist
Representative image

In a bid to help better the functional abilities of children with untreatable eye diseases, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre was inaugurated at Narayana Nethralaya on Friday.

Doctors said about three lakh children in India suffer from eye diseases. These children need visual rehabilitation, a process of improving functional ability.

K Bhujang Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Narayana Nethralaya, said: “Thousands of children with the so-called ‘untreatable’ eye diseases need special care. We have succeeded in improving the visual function boosting the quality of life in most of such cases.”

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
eye
Comments (+)
 