Renowned Bengaluru biologist M Vijayan no more

Vijayan made significant contributions to the study of amino acids, proteins and macromolecules

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 03:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Phtoo

M Vijayan, one of India’s most distinguished scientists and former president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The 81-year-old scientist, who had an association of over five decades with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), had not been keeping well for the past two days, INSA said in a statement.

An internationally renowned molecular bio-physicist, structural biologist and biological crystallographer, Vijayan made significant contributions to the study of amino acids, proteins and macromolecules.

A dedicated teacher, Vijayan guided about three dozen PhD students and about two dozen post-docs. After completing his postdoctoral research at the University of Oxford, Vijayan returned to India in 1971 and joined the IISc’s Molecular Biophysics Unit.

He served the institute in various capacities such as Professor, Chairman of Molecular Biophysics Unit, and Chairman of Division of Biological Sciences. Between 2000 and 2004, he was Associate Director of IISc.

Till some years ago, he continued to work at the IISc as a DBT Distinguished Biotechnologist and subsequently as a DAE Homi Bhabha Professor.

Bengaluru
IISc

