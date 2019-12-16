Retraction of article dated 16/12/2019; appeared on P1

Deccan Herald carried an article captioned "Rs 9 cr seized in raid on judge" on the front page of our edition dated December 16, 2019. The article also referred to notices allegedly issued to 48 judicial officers. The article was based on information provided by an anonymous informant. On conducting an internal inquiry and based on information that has since reached the Editor, it transpires that the contents of the Article are incorrect and as no such raid was conducted on any judge's premises and no notices have been issued to Judicial Officers as stated in the Article, we therefore withdraw the report entirely. We express deep regret for the said publication and unconditionally apologise for the error and the incorrect report. - Editor