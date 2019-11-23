Rider dies after bike hits parked truck

A motorcyclist died after his two-wheeler crashed into a stationary container truck on NICE Road in the northern outskirts of the city on Thursday night, police said.

Krishnamurthy, the victim, was in Byadarahalli until 10.30 pm to meet friends. Thereafter, we left for home in Manjunath Nagar, Rajajinagar. After reaching NICE Road, he stepped on the gas. The speeding may have it difficult for him to spot the truck that was parked on the roadside with its parking lights switched off. The bike rear-ended the truck and veered off course, inflicting fatal injuries on Krishnamurthy, a senior police officer said.

A patrol vehicle from a NICE toll plaza later found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Nelamangala traffic police. The officer said efforts were underway to trace the truck driver.

Krishnamurthy was a cab driver by occupation and is survived by wife Kavitha and two daughters.

Pillion rider killed

In another accident, a 26-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcyclist died after a car struck the two-wheeler and an autorickshaw near Domlur, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Thursday.

Madhusudhan was riding pillion with Sathish. They used the service road before driving onto the main road. Suddenly, a car emerged in the opposite direction, hitting the two-wheeler and an auto parked on the roadside. Madhusudhan died from grievous injuries.

The car driver abandoned the automobile and ran away. An officer from the jurisdictional Halasuru traffic police station said the cab driver might have been drunk at the wheel but added that the cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Sathish and the auto driver, Jayasheelan, have been admitted to Manipal Hospitals.