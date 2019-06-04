Road-roller on Church St: Driver booked

The police have registered a case against the TenderSure company after one of its drivers drove a road-roller over the newly laid cobblestoned Church Street on Sunday. The road-roller was being used to complete the road work on Church Street from the intersection of Museum Road to St Mark’s Road. The civic authorities and the police have banned heavy vehicles on the cobblestoned Church Street. A senior police officer said the driver was a new recruit and did not know about the restrictions.

In his complaint to the Cubbon Park police, BBMP official Srinivasalu alleged that he was on night rounds when he received a complaint from the control room that around 1 am, a road-roller was moving on Church Street from Brigade Road towards Museum Road. He rushed to the spot and questioned the driver identified as Indra Kumar. The matter was brought to the notice of his seniors, after which a complaint was filed against Kumar.

The police have sought the estimated amount of damage from the BBMP authorities. The Church Street project cost around Rs 14 crore, he added.