Saalumarada Thimmakka injured, struggles for bed

Centenarian environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka suffered injuries after a fall but has been forced to take treatment at home because she can't get a hospital bed in Bengaluru.

Thimmakka, believed to have been born in 1910 or 1911, is known for planting hundreds of banyan trees.

About 15 days ago, she fell in the bathroom and was taken to Mani Hospital in Hassan where she received first aid. She was then taken to Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru but couldn’t get a non-Covid bed. Doctors still treated her. An x-ray showed she didn't suffer any fracture, and doctors advised her home care. She has recovered slightly, said her stepson Umesh. Thimmakka is presently staying at Umesh's house in Belur, Hassan.

Umesh said Dr Rajani Bhat would call him daily to advise him on the care. “I am giving her the medicines suggested by the doctor. I shared the matter on Facebook. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had called to enquire about her health after learning about the incident. He promised to instruct the district administration to arrange the facilities. Congress leader G Parameshwara is also in touch,” Umesh said.

Following Yediyurappa's assurance, the deputy commissioner sent two nurses on Thursday. "We told them to get checked for Covid. There are four people at home and all have given samples for Covid testing,” he said.

Umesh said that Thimmakka needed at least a week's stay in hospital. “If we get a non-Covid bed, we will admit her there or else she will remain under home care,” he added.