Sandalwood drug case: Police custody of actor Sanjjanaa Galrani extended for three days

Actor Sanjjanaa's police custody extended for 3 days

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2020, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 17:10 ist

The police custody of Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been extended for the next three days, the first ACMM court ordered after hearing the argument from the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The CBC officials requested the court to give her into police custody for five days, but the court-sanctioned her police custody for three days.

Other accused persons identified as Prashanth Ranka, Loum Pepper Samba of Senegal, Rahul Thonse, Niyaz are also remanded for judicial custody and they will be lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central prison, while Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar have been again taken into police custody till September 16.

The duo was arrested in a case registered at Banaswadi under NDPS Act, they are also accused in the NDPS Act case registered at Cottonpet case, police have taken them into custody again.

