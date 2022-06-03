School bus on way to pick up children falls into quarry, driver hurt

Bus on way to pick up kids falls into quarry, one hurt

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jun 03 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 04:23 ist
A private school bus fell in to the stone quarry. Credit: DH Photo

A mini school bus, enroute to pick up children and ferry them to school, fell into a stone quarry on Kudlu-Parappana Agrahara Road on Thursday morning. 

The bus driver, identified as Subramani, 32, has sustained injuries in the accident. He was initially rushed to a clinic for treatment and was later shifted to a private hospital. He is out of danger.

According to Electronics City traffic police, the bus belongs to Freedom International School.

When Subramani was on his way to pick up children, he said he lost grip of the steering wheel because he tried to avoid a motorcycle. He steered to the left side of the road. 

The bus fell into the quarry pit and toppled to the left side in the pit. The pit is 35 to 40 feet deep from the road level. The bus hit the mesh and went into the pit.

The pit was filled with 20 feet of water. No children were in the bus when the incident occurred.  

Close the pit, demand residents

Local residents who gathered at the spot demanded that the BBMP close the pit permanently or construct a strong supporting wall to prevent such incidents in future.

The residents also alleged that many people have died in the pit when they went for swimming. 

The police have taken up a case of rash and negligent case against the driver and investigations are on.

Bengaluru
Bus
School bus
Accident

