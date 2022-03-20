Stone pelting prompts BMRCL to raise walls along metro lines

Following incidents of stone pelting at metro trains, authorities have decided to raise the walls protecting some of the upward and downward ramps of the metro lines.

Officials at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said they took the decision after miscreants damaged the glass of the trains. "About four or five such incidents occur once in a year. The stone pelting happened at the Sampige Road and Magadi Road ramps," an official said.

The BMRCL has already deputed security personnel at places where the train happens to be at the ground level. The height of the wall would be increased as an additional measure, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos