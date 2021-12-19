Surya furious over long-delayed Ejipura flyover

Displeased over the delayed Ejipura flyover project, Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya on Saturday castigated civic officials and instructed them to change the contractor if necessary.

Noticing that only 45% of the flyover work is complete, Surya doubted if the BBMP would meet its latest deadline.

“Over the last three years, the BBMP has been able to complete only 45% of the work. Now, officials have a revised deadline: January 2023. How will they finish the remaining 55% in just 13 months,” he asked. Citing the fast-paced infra development in other cities, Surya said the BBMP’s inability to complete the work reflected its inefficiency. “In cities like Kashi (Varanasi), Nagpur, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai, there are examples of big infrastructure projects being completed in relatively less time. If the BBMP is unable to complete just a 2.5-km-long flyover in three years, it reflects its inefficiency,” he said.

The BBMP's inefficiency and the contractor’s incompetence have severely hassled commuters along the Koramangala 100-foot road as they encounter traffic snarls, Surya noted. He said he discussed the issue with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and asked him to work towards expediting the project. “I’ll inspect the project again in two weeks,” he said.

The Ejipura flyover was planned in 2018 to provide signal-free traffic on the Inner Ring Road through Koramangala, bypassing four major junctions.

