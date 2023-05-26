Take up daily station visits, new police chief instructs DCPs, ACPs

Newly appointed Karnataka DG&IGP Alok Mohan has instructed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) of Bengaluru city to take up daily station visits.

Mohan held a review meeting of the city police personnel, for the first time, on Thursday, after taking additional charge as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP).

He told reporters that instructions were given to DCPs to visit one police station in their division every day and ACPs to visit two stations in their sub-divisions. The officers have been assigned to review the status of cases under investigation and other works in the station.

"The officers should also make sure that all the complaints are attended to. The ACPs should produce a daily report to the respective division DCP. The DCPs will report to the police commissioner regarding the visits, once a week."

Mohan said more people-friendly measures are being initiated and police personnel have been instructed to be courteous to visitors to the station.

Mohan said he would instruct Bengaluru City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy to review allegations against officers, including the Pulakeshinagar police who allegedly extorted money from a person said to be involved in rice pulling, and those involved in the metro pillar collapse, in which a mother and son died.

On new DG&IGP's list:

1) Fitness of policemen across ranks.

2) Involvement of local police in strategies to ease traffic.

3) Detecting cyber crimes.

4) Curbing illegal activities, including gambling.