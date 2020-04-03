TCS World 10K Bengaluru to be held on September 13

TCS World 10K Bengaluru to be held on Sept 13

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Apr 03 2020, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 15:12 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The 13th edition of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru will take place on September 13, the race promoters said on Friday.

The Gold Label race was initially scheduled for May 17 but had to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Online registrations for the rescheduled event will start from July 2, a media release said.

Race Director Hugh Jones said, "Pushing the race date four months forward allows plans to be made with confidence for a race that is likely to be more competitive than ever."

The registration of those runners who have already applied for the 2020 edition, will be automatically transferred to the new race date, without any payment.

Registered applicants who choose not to take part the rescheduled event will be able to surrender their entry to Procam International with effect from May 12- 29. 

