Techie involved in drug trade nabbed

The CCB has arrested a techie allegedly involved in drug trade, seizing Ecstasy drugs, chemical oil pills (MDMA) and LSD strips worth a few lakhs from his residence in HSR Layout during a raid.

The accused Saarthak Arya (32) was living abroad for several years and had recently returned from Belgium.

A senior officer said police seized a courier dispatched from Chamarajpet based on a tip-off and tracked down the accused after examining the packet.

Arya tried to escape through the balcony when police raided his house on Friday morning, but they chased and nabbed him. During interrogation, he confessed to sourcing drugs online and selling them to friends.

Arya was sacked from his job with a private company after police informed them about his activities.