Teenager killed after touching high-tension wire

A teenage girl died and a nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when they inadvertently touched a high-tension wire hanging too low to the terrace of a house in KR Puram.

Though the accident killed Sheik Arifa (15) and injured her neighbour Mohammed Mohsin on Saturday, the FIR was filed only on Wednesday night.

Arifa lives in Raja Building in KR Puram’s Triveni Nagar and was a student of Class 10 at the Holy Angels School in Devasandra. The police said Mohsin studied in Class 4 at the same school.

Arifa’s father Sheik Jainullabudden (48), who markets electronic goods, was away at work when the accident occurred.

She is the only daughter to Jainullabudden and his wife, who moved to the city 20 years ago from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, according to his complaint.

The police said Arifa and Mohsin were playing on the terrace at 4 pm. Mohsin moved to the corner of the terrace and fell down due to a shock , having connected with the high tension wire. Running behind, Arifa also happened to touch the wire and fell over.

Arifa’s mother Gouse Unnisa Begum rushed both children to hospital with neighbours’ help before informing Jainullabudden.

Both children were shifted to Victoria Hospital on the doctors’ advice. At about 3.30 am on September 18, Arifa stopped responding to treatment and died. The police said Mohsin continues to be critical.

In his complaint, Jainullabudden said he had reported that the wire was hanging too low, specially during heavy rains and winds, to Bescom and the building owner, but they didn’t take any action.

The KR Puram police have registered a case of death due to negligence and booked the Bescom officials and staff concerned, besides building owner, Raja. Further investigations are on.