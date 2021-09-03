Three syndicate members see 'irregularities' in BU

Three syndicate members see 'irregularities' in Bangalore University

Another allegation is that unqualified candidates were admitted to the PhD programme against the PhD Regulations, 2016

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 02:22 ist
The members urged the higher education department and the governor to recover the salaries paid to the UVCE teachers. Credit: DH Pool

At least three syndicate members have alleged irregularities in Bangalore University. 

At a press conference on Thursday, Sudhakara H, M Udaya Kumar and Govindaraju accused the vice-chancellor, Venugopal K R, of providing "illegal" salary protection to some of the staff from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in violation of the Karnataka State Universities Act. Prof Venugopal is a former principal of the 104-year-old UVCE. 

Dr Sudhakara said that the university had paid at least six faculty members more than Rs 2 crore to date in the name of salary protection. "Even today, the university is illegally paying them lakhs of rupees every month," he said. 

Dr Kumar alleged that the university had prepared a seniority list for UVCE professors by disregarding the statues of Bangalore University and the rules laid down by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education. "The vice-chancellor did so despite an adverse legal opinion just to favour a particular person." 

The members urged the higher education department and the governor to recover the salaries paid to the UVCE teachers. 

Another allegation is that unqualified candidates were admitted to the PhD programme against the PhD Regulations, 2016. 

Dr Govindaraju said: "We demand a judicial inquiry into all these issues, including the hiring of guest faculty and the filling of backlog posts." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bangalore University
Bengaluru
India News

What's Brewing

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 