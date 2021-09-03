Three syndicate members see 'irregularities' in Bangalore University

At least three syndicate members have alleged irregularities in Bangalore University.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sudhakara H, M Udaya Kumar and Govindaraju accused the vice-chancellor, Venugopal K R, of providing "illegal" salary protection to some of the staff from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in violation of the Karnataka State Universities Act. Prof Venugopal is a former principal of the 104-year-old UVCE.

Dr Sudhakara said that the university had paid at least six faculty members more than Rs 2 crore to date in the name of salary protection. "Even today, the university is illegally paying them lakhs of rupees every month," he said.

Dr Kumar alleged that the university had prepared a seniority list for UVCE professors by disregarding the statues of Bangalore University and the rules laid down by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education. "The vice-chancellor did so despite an adverse legal opinion just to favour a particular person."

The members urged the higher education department and the governor to recover the salaries paid to the UVCE teachers.

Another allegation is that unqualified candidates were admitted to the PhD programme against the PhD Regulations, 2016.

Dr Govindaraju said: "We demand a judicial inquiry into all these issues, including the hiring of guest faculty and the filling of backlog posts."