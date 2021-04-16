10 more Covid Care Centres to open in Bengaluru

Ten more Covid Care Centres (CCCs) will be set up across Bengaluru to cater to the rising number of people contracting the coronavirus infection daily.
These centres will come up at hotels, hostels, private hospitals, colleges, wedding venues and at least one multinational company.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta announced the new centres on Thursday, almost 10 days after the civic body directed its zonal commissioners to scout for probable venues to set up Covid Care Centres of 50-60 beds each. The centres would be ready in a few days. Only asymptomatic patients would be treated there.
Meanwhile, authorities are struggling to get government-quota beds at private hospitals. A week after the BBMP pledged to take over half of the beds from private hospitals for Covid-19, it has been able to take possession of only 2,500 beds out of the total 6,000 beds.
Gupta asserted that BBMP officials were visiting hospitals to get the remaining beds.
"This time, we have more ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen supply beds. Two CCCs have already opened and 10 more would open in a few days,” he said.
He urged the public no to wait until the onset of symptoms to get themselves tested and isolated if they come in contact with an infected person.
