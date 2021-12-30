Bengaluru: 120 vehicles seized on first night of curfew

120 vehicles seized in Bengaluru on first night of curfew

A senior police official said officers on the ground were lenient to those returning home from work

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2021, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 04:08 ist
Police disperse crowds on MG Road in the wake of the night curfew in the city. DH PHOTO/RANJU P

Despite police leniency, they seized 120 vehicles and booked motorists on the first night of the curfew as people loitered around without a purpose.

Fifty-three people were detained in the West Division consisting of City Market, Majestic and surrounding areas.

A senior police official said officers on the ground were lenient to those returning home from work, issuing a mere warning that they should get home before the 10 pm curfew till the time the orders are in place.

Vehicles were seized only after the officers ascertained that the motorists neglected the night curfew and prohibitory orders and were out without a valid reason or for an emergency.

“We have barricaded all places, especially crowded areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar. From Wednesday, we will close down all the flyovers and book more people who violate the orders,” the officer added.

Bengaluru
night curfew
Bengaluru Police

