14th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival from March 23

The 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from March 23 to 30. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the festival’s official logo on Tuesday.

Bommai, who was at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium for the inauguration ceremony of ‘Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Road’, unveiled the logo in the presence of Kannada actors and members from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

R Ashok, Revenue Minister and chairman of the BIFFes organising committee, will meet the chief minister along with Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) president Ashok Kashyap for further discussions on the festival on Wednesday.

About 300 films across categories and competitions will be screened at the festival this year. The KCA is set to start curating films from across the world. The academy is gearing up to select films for the competition categories, said the organisers.