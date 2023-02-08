14th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival from March 23

The 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from March 23 to 30. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the festival’s official logo on Tuesday.
Bommai, who was at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium for the inauguration ceremony of ‘Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Road’, unveiled the logo in the presence of Kannada actors and members from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.
R Ashok, Revenue Minister and chairman of the BIFFes organising committee, will meet the chief minister along with Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) president Ashok Kashyap for further discussions on the festival on Wednesday.
About 300 films across categories and competitions will be screened at the festival this year. The KCA is set to start curating films from across the world. The academy is gearing up to select films for the competition categories, said the organisers.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sound at seventy
Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine
We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi
'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'
KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022
Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam
How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'