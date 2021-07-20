155 students of Bengaluru's Chaitanya School ace NTSE

As many as 155 students of Sri Chaitanya Schools from across India have cleared Stage 2 of the NTSE Final conducted by the central government, says a news release. 

Thirty-eight students from Karnataka have been selected for the scholarship, said Seema, academic director Sri Chaitanya School. 

Students selected to the NTSE (National Talent Search Examination) get scholarship until they complete their higher education.

