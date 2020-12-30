18 UK returnees Covid-positive in Bengaluru

Eighteen UK returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru but only three are carrying the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, officials said. 

While all the infected people have been hospitalised, their primary and secondary contacts have been quarantined in hotels or at home as per the approval given by the BBMP. Authorities have so far identified 54 of their primary and 92 secondary contacts. 

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta chaired a meeting of zonal-level joint commissioners on Wednesday and directed them to take strict measures to prevent the spread of the new variant. He instructed the officials to following the government SOP. 

