21-year-old rider comes under wheels of BMTC bus, dies

Vishwanath, studying at a college in Basaveshwara Nagar was apparently riding in zigzags when his two-wheeler came under the bus

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 04:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A 21-year-old college student was killed after his motorcycle came under a BMTC bus near the LuLu Hypermarket on Vatal Nagaraj Road in Okalipuram, central Bengaluru, on Monday morning. 

Vishwanath, studying at a college in Basaveshwara Nagar, North Bengaluru, was apparently riding in zigzags when his two-wheeler came under the bus, said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-West). 

Police are yet to trace his background as his family hasn’t yet arrived in Bengaluru. 

“It appears that he had been staying with relatives in Basaveshwara Nagar. We are waiting for his immediate family members to arrive in the city to get a complete picture of his background,” a traffic police officer said. 

