49% drop in perishable cargo sent through KIA in April

The Covid-19 lockdown, transport restrictions and shortage of farm workers triggered a 49% drop in perishable cargo sent through the Kempegowda International Airport in April, compared to the same period last year. In all, 1,425 Metric Tonnes (MT) were processed during the month.

The blockade of district borders by Karnataka also had a significant impact on cargo movement. Last year, 2,770 MT were processed during the same month last year. Timely delivery of perishable items with a limited shelf life to consumers presents complicated challenges, in terms of maintaining quality and freshness.

Doha, top destination

Doha was the top destination for perishables from Bengaluru, having received 834 MT. Dubai was second, with 146 MT, and London was third at 110 MT. Ten airlines, including two Indian carriers, transported perishables to 28 international destinations, according to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The perishables, which included vegetables and fruits, were transported from various parts of Karnataka. Baby corn, green chillies, okra (ladies finger), ivy gourd, brinjal, onion, bitter gourd, cauliflower, drumsticks and raw mango were the vegetables, and the fruits were mainly mangoes, bananas, papaya, pomegranate, pineapple and jackfruit.

To facilitate the export of perishable cargo, KIA has a dedicated cold zone — AISATS Coolport — with the capacity to handle 40,000 MT per annum with temperature zones ranging from -25 to +25 degrees Centigrade, under the same roof.

Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore, too, has a cold zone, measuring 8,500 sft with the capacity to handle 20 ULD (Unit Load Device) Pallets across temperatures ranging from 15 to 25 degrees Centigrade and 2 ULD Pallets across temperatures ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Centigrade.