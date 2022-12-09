50-year-old man run over by vehicle on Outer Ring Road

50-year-old man run over by vehicle on Outer Ring Road in Kasturi Nagar

Police said Electronics City resident Suryanarayana Reddy lost balance and fell down while riding his bike when an speeding vehicle ran him over

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2022, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 04:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 50-year-old man working in a private firm was killed in an accident on the Outer Ring Road in Kasturi Nagar on Wednesday night.

Police said Electronics City resident Suryanarayana Reddy lost balance and fell down while riding his bike when an speeding vehicle ran him over. Reddy, who works with a firm on Hosur Road, was riding his Royal Enfield bike from Chikkaballapur towards Electronics City.

No clue on killer vehicle

On hearing about the accident, the KR Puram traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted Reddy’s body to the mortuary.

They are verifying CCTV footage from the surrounding cameras to gather clues about the vehicle that ran over Reddy.

His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Outer Ring Road
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 