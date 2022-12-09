50-year-old man run over by vehicle on Outer Ring Road in Kasturi Nagar

A 50-year-old man working in a private firm was killed in an accident on the Outer Ring Road in Kasturi Nagar on Wednesday night.

Police said Electronics City resident Suryanarayana Reddy lost balance and fell down while riding his bike when an speeding vehicle ran him over. Reddy, who works with a firm on Hosur Road, was riding his Royal Enfield bike from Chikkaballapur towards Electronics City.

No clue on killer vehicle

On hearing about the accident, the KR Puram traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted Reddy’s body to the mortuary.

They are verifying CCTV footage from the surrounding cameras to gather clues about the vehicle that ran over Reddy.

His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Thursday afternoon, police said.