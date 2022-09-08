51 'unauthorised' schools identified in Bengaluru

The Department of Public Instruction has identified 51 ‘unauthorised’ private unaided schools in the Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North education districts.

These schools were identified as part of an ongoing effort to identify institutions that are operating illegally.

Deputy Directors of Public Instruction from the two districts visited schools in their jurisdiction and submitted a list to the department.

According to the list, accessed by DH, Bengaluru South has highest number of unauthorised schools at 38. Bengaluru North has 11, with two schools closed in Anekal taluk.

The department has also issued notices to these schools seeking an explanation. Officials from the department said a decision on shutting down the schools will be taken after receiving responses to the notices.

Officials said that schools will be closed if their reply to the notice is not satisfactory or if they fail to furnish relevant documents.

Students in schools that have been closed due to irregularities have been shifted to nearby schools.

According to officials, most of these schools are functioning without renewing their affiliation and violating the Karnataka Education Act.

“To our surprise, some schools have shifted the location without bringing it to the notice of the department. Some were caught teaching syllabus prescribed by other boards without obtaining a no-objection certificate,” one official explained.