AAP stages safety campaign on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday staged a 'Road to death' campaign near the Kaniminike toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to raise awareness among road users.

They aimed to hold the previous BJP government accountable for the deaths on the stretch.

"The deaths of over 165 innocent drivers and passengers in the last nine months are a direct responsibility of the BJP government," AAP working president Mohan Dasari said. He criticised the acquisition process and construction of the expressway as "unscientific" and involving corruption.

Dasari called on the Congress government to conduct a proper investigation and repair the expressway based on expert recommendations.

The group distributed leaflets to motorists with the message to drive cautiously and save lives.