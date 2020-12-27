AAP takes to streets against LPG price rise

The women’s wing of the Aam Admi Party held a protest on Saturday against the Centre for increasing the price of LPG cylinders at a time people are suffering economic distress due to the pandemic.

The protesters gathered at Maurya Circle and made tea in a wood-burning stove, saying LPG cylinders have become unaffordable. If not for LPG, at least give subsidy for firewood, they said.

Kushala Swamy, president of the party's women’s wing, said the price of cooking gas was raised twice in December. “The central government is looting the people,” she said.

She said the Centre stopped the subsidy citing the pandemic. “The government saved Rs 20,000 crore by stopping the subsidy. Then why are they increasing the price then?" she asked.

Noting that the Centre has been highlighting the role of LPG in reducing pollution, she asked the need for hiking the price in the middle of the pandemic.

"If they do not withdraw the hike, we will send firewood to the prime minister’s office,” she said.

AAP’s Bengaluru Urban unit president Mohan Dasari and others were present.