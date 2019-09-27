Absence of taluk officials rile Sarjapura residents

The residents of Sarjapura staged a protest on Friday against the alleged non-availability of officials of Anekal taluk office and over the delay in completing various works.

Over 50 residents and farmers, including members of Voice of Sarjapura and Bharat Kisan Sangha, participated in the protest.

“Many farmers are finding it difficult to get their Khatas done at the taluk office in the absence of the officials. And sometimes the farmers have to pay hefty money to get things done here,” said Deepanjali, member of Voice of Sarjapura.

The protesters complained that officials were not taking action against people encroaching lakes and graveyards in Anekal. The apathy has led to the disappearance of stormwater drains leading to flooding of roads, they said.

They also claimed that officials were hand in glove with realtors. “The government land can be utilised for building public hospitals or schools or perhaps veterinary hospitals. But they are being converted into private ones and are sold for other purposes,” added another resident.

Meanwhile, Anekal taluk tahsildar Mahadev C said there was a shortage of staff. “There is a shortage of 28 staff members at the taluk office. Also, most of the officials here are obliged to attend the court cases periodically, and hence sometimes there is non-availability of staff members,” he said.

“I will take action against any official here is involved in the unethical conversion of lands,” he added.