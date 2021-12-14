'Already developed roads included': CM Bommai scraps tenders to develop 12 corridors

Tenders called for undertaking improvements and maintenance of Bengaluru’s 12 high-density corridors have been scrapped.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took the decision because the process followed by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL) to implement the Rs 1,120.48-crore project was marred by major loopholes and had attracted strong criticism from various quarters.

While directing the KRDCL to retender the project, Bommai wondered why already-developed roads were part of the 191-km project. Of the 191 km, he stated, about 51 km of roads have been white-topped while another 98 km were developed using the Rs 200 crore grant released in 2017-18. “Only about 67 km have not been developed,” he said, demanding an explanation from officials who drafted the proposal.

The KRDCL, which got the custody of 191 km of roads from the BBMP, had set aside Rs 335 crore for undertaking initial improvements and another Rs 785 crore for maintaining the roads for five years.

Another key reason for scrapping the proposal was the non-inclusion of the defect liability period in the contract. As per the norm, contractors are responsible for maintaining the road for three years after developing them.

Among other decisions of the KRDCL that raised questions included the selection of a blacklisted company to take up one of the four packages, recommending a second-lowest bidder over the lowest bidder etc.