Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Ballari and Bengaluru on February 23.

Vehicles have been prohibited from parking on both sides of these roads from Thursday afternoon to Friday noon: Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Kaveri theatre junction, Race Course Road, Taj West End, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Square, Mysore Bank Circle, Palace Road, CID Junction, Basaveshwara Junction, Ali Asker Road, Infantry Road, Coffee Board Junction, BRV Road, Manipal junction, MG Road, Trinity Church Circle, Command Hospital, Domlur Water Tank, Indiranagar 100 Ft Road, Isro Junction, and HAL Old Airport Road.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid the following roads and use other routes to prevent traffic jams.