Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian man wins race discrimination claim against KFC franchise manager in UK

Ravichandran began work at the West Wickham outlet of KFC in January 2023 following his interview with Kajan, whom he reported to directly.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 10:31 IST
World newsUKKFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us