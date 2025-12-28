<p>Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Sunday alleged that the BJP was centralising democratic processes to run the country.</p><p>He made the remark after hoisting the INC flag at Congress Bhavan here to mark the party's 140th Foundation Day.</p><p>On the occasion, Raju, along with state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, launched a booklet titled 'Jharkhand Congress Samvad Foundation Day Special Issue'.</p><p>Raju, while addressing workers and party leaders, "The reason for celebrating the INC's Foundation Day in a grand manner is to make people aware of the history, values, and contributions of the Congress, because the BJP is centralising democratic processes to run the country."</p>.Only Congress ideology can save India from religious, caste divides: Harshwardhan Sapkal.<p>"You all know that last week, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to repeal MGNREGA by introducing the VB-G RAM G scheme, without consulting states or his own party MPs," he claimed.</p><p>Raju said Congress workers were organising meetings in 4,500 gram panchayats across the state to celebrate the INC Foundation Day.</p><p>Party flags are being hoisted at the homes of every member. Similarly, flag hoisting is being carried out in 1,100 urban local bodies, he added.</p>