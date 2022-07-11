Asked to bio-mine, BBMP opts to splurge Rs 12 cr to shift 1.13 lakh tonnes of waste

The BBMP has planned to shift 1.13 lakh tonnes of garbage from one landfill to another by splurging Rs 12 crore, in what could be a criminal waste of resources.

Experts say they should instead opt for onsite disposal of the waste pile by bio-mining.

As per the BBMP-backed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company’s (BSWMC) proposal, 1.13 lakh tonnes of waste is in the Mavallipura landfill, which is located in north Bengaluru. Between 2007 and 2012, the BBMP had engaged Ramky Environmental Engineers Pvt Ltd to scientifically dispose of waste by paying Rs 400 per tonne. The landfill was shut down after the dump yard had extensively contaminated the area by reckless dumping of waste.

Shubra Bengaluru programme

Citing repeated instances of fire outbreaks, the corporation has proposed to shift what it calls ‘inert materials’ to another landfill, which is at least 15 km away, under the ‘Shubra Bengaluru’ programme.

In a recent meeting, the board of BSWMC gave its consent to award the contract to Jathin Infra Pvt Ltd, the lowest bidder. This company manages the Mittaganahalli landfill.

Minutes of the meeting make a mention of the cost of shifting the inert materials, which arrived at Rs 467 per cum, considering an average of 20 trips daily. Other scopes of work that constitute an additional Rs 5 crore were not part of the minutes. They include installing geomembrane in the quarry pit, construction of embankment and providing a geosynthetic clay liner, etc.

Solid waste management experts believe bio-mining at the site is a wiser option than transporting a huge amount of waste to another site, which, according to BBMP officials, is a two-year exercise. The entire exercise of bio-mining, which includes excavation, treatment, recovery, and marketing, comes at a much lower rate.

A senior BBMP official said it did not opt for the bio-mining project as there is a lack of clarity over how much the work costs.

Leo Saldanha, coordinator, Environment Support Group (ESG), said nowhere did the High Court order mention shifting of waste from the Mavallipura landfill.

“The court had directed the BBMP to bio-mine the landfill. And, this has to be done by Ramky as the company failed to dispose of the waste scientifically,” he said. The landfill was closed by the court after hearing a petition filed by ESG, which highlighted the health and environmental hazards it posed.