Bangalore University convocation on April 8

Bangalore University convocation on April 8

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 02:28 ist
Bangalore University's main campus, called the Jnanabharathi, is located on Mysuru Road. Credit: DH Photo

The 56th annual convocation of Bangalore University will be held on April 8. 

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the university’s chancellor, will preside over the event, according to an official release. The venue will be notified later, officials said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Bengaluru Central University
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 