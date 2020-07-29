Bannerghatta park threatened by granite quarries: Report

The status report on tigers released by the Union government on Tuesday raises questions on Karnataka’s decision to reduce the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) by 100 sq kms, thereby adding to the further depletion of the green cover.

An analysis of the data collected during the Tiger Census 2018 has revealed the presence of ‘one tiger’ in BNP, prompting the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to stress on the need to preserve the natural landscape around Bannerghatta.

A total of 22 camera traps deployed in BNP during the tiger census had yielded 10 images, out of which one tiger was identified, according to the report released by Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.

The report — ‘Status of Tigers, Co-predators and Prey in India’ — stated, “Even though one tiger was detected, it validates the importance of BNP as a stepping stone patch for maintaining the meta-population of tigers in this landscape.”

Echoing the concerns of conservationists, who protested against the reduction of the ESZ allegedly under the pressure of quarry owners, the report said, “The park is threatened by multiple granite quarries operating around the national park. These quarries are located alarmingly close to critical elephant corridors inside the national park such as Kardikal-Mahadeshwara corridor.”

Reacting to the report, BK Singh, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said,”We have always highlighted the importance of conserving the BNP landscape with the larger extent of ESZ. The forest is a crucial connecting corridor between two states as well as a large tiger territory under the Cauvery and MM Hills sanctuary. This contiguous stretch with a wide ESZ would not only help in reducing man-animal conflict but also ensure conservation of wildlife species.”