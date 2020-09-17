BBMP chief assures compensation to flood victims

BBMP chief assures compensation to flood victims

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2020, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 02:19 ist
Rain water not clearing which was flooded since three days following of heavy rain at the Satya Sai Layout at Vadarapalya in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Inspecting the flood-hit areas on Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad assured compensation to victims and asked them to approach their joint commissioners.

Prasad visited the Dasarahalli division and inspected the stormwater drain near Nelagadaranahalli. During the recent rains, water overflowed from the narrow drains and flooded 1,000 houses and damaged roads as well.

He directed the officials to complete the road and SWD work at the earliest and clear the encroachment after surveying the place.

Residents alleged that the road is passing through the SWD. They said silt had not been cleared from the drain, resulting in an overflow of rainwater on to the road. Since the road is narrow, rainwater entered the houses, they said, urging the authorities to widen the road and desilt the drain.

The Nelagedaranahlli main road, 2.5 kilometres away from National Highway-4, is under construction. Some of the people who gave their land for construction are yet to receive the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificate. The commissioner directed infrastructure division officials to clear all the hurdles and begin the roadwork.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBMP
floods
flood relief
Bengaluru
Rainfall

What's Brewing

South African miner finds five rare blue diamonds

South African miner finds five rare blue diamonds

Will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state: Barbados

Will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state: Barbados

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

 