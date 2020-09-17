BBMP chief assures compensation to flood victims

Inspecting the flood-hit areas on Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad assured compensation to victims and asked them to approach their joint commissioners.

Prasad visited the Dasarahalli division and inspected the stormwater drain near Nelagadaranahalli. During the recent rains, water overflowed from the narrow drains and flooded 1,000 houses and damaged roads as well.

He directed the officials to complete the road and SWD work at the earliest and clear the encroachment after surveying the place.

Residents alleged that the road is passing through the SWD. They said silt had not been cleared from the drain, resulting in an overflow of rainwater on to the road. Since the road is narrow, rainwater entered the houses, they said, urging the authorities to widen the road and desilt the drain.

The Nelagedaranahlli main road, 2.5 kilometres away from National Highway-4, is under construction. Some of the people who gave their land for construction are yet to receive the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificate. The commissioner directed infrastructure division officials to clear all the hurdles and begin the roadwork.